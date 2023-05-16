BEREA, KY - Xander Carson of Kingman, received a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College conferred on May 15, according to information from the college.
Berea College's 2023 Commencement Ceremony was at 2 p.m. May 7 in Seabury Arena. Tom Espinoza, an architect of Latino community and business development policy and programs, spoke to graduates on Love and Sacrifice by asking them to "reflect on that one person in your life that loved you and sacrificed for you to reach this day", illustrating the importance of support systems from his own career experiences and the examples of other great leaders for social change.