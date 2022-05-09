INDIANA — Scott Johnson, a DNR wildlife science supervisor, has received the Chase S. Osborn Award for Wildlife Conservation from Purdue Forestry and Natural Resources.
The award is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to wildlife conservation in the state of Indiana.
Johnson has worked at DNR for 35 years. In his earlier years, he was the nongame mammalogist for the state, working on conservation projects for Franklin’s ground squirrels, Indiana bats, Allegheny woodrats, river otters, and bobcats.
After 30 years in the field, Johnson was promoted to wildlife science program manager where he led a staff of 20 natural resources professionals and supervised statewide conservation efforts. A few years later, Johnson moved into his current role of leading statewide conservation and management programs and coordinating Indiana’s endangered species conservation efforts.
The recent recognition adds to a long list of awards Johnson has received during his career. He has previously received awards from the Midwest Bat Working Group, the Indiana Chapter of the Wildlife Society, the Sassafras Audubon Society, and the Indiana Wildlife Federation.
For additional details about the award and Johnson’s career, see bit.ly/3OjAL9j