Most of the problems with the trees in our lawns can be placed into one of these three categories.
Tree looks sick, but it’s normal. This time of year the tree species that fall into this category are often evergreens that have brown or falling leaves. The Bald Cypress is a good example of this. It has needle-like leaves so we might assume it is an evergreen. However, it is actually deciduous and each autumn its needles turn brown and are shed. Then there are trees that are in fact evergreens but this does not mean their leaves never turn brown and fall off. Examples of this are White Pine and Arborvitae. On these trees, the new growth from the past couple of years will remain green through the winter, but older leaves eventually turn yellow to brown and fall off. And this is in fact what is happening with White Pine and Arborvitae right now.
Tree looks sick, because it is sick. If you have a hardwood tree that has rapidly deteriorated over the past few years, chances are it is an Ash and is infested with Emerald Ash Borer. If you have a prized Ash tree that has not begun to decline you need to be aware that if you do not begin treating it with a systemic insecticide each year, it will likely fall victim to this pest. These treatments are not free and they need to be done each year for many years (possibly 20 years). Another tree that often falls into this category is Blue Spruce. Spruce and Fir trees are not well suited to Indiana as It is too hot and humid for them here. The Blue Spruce is a lovely tree but when it reaches a certain age, perhaps 30 years, it begins to fall apart. The decline typically starts on the lower branches and slowly works its way up. About the best you can do is selectively prune the lower branches as they die. This changes the way the tree looks, but at least it won’t appear to be half dead.
Tree looks great, but is actually a menace. Common lawn trees that fall into this category are Norway Maple, Ornamental Pear and Tree of Heaven. These trees are not without their merits but they are invasive plants that can destroy nearby natural habitats. They are not native to Indiana, in fact they are all imports form outside of our continent. They have no natural predatory insects or diseases and can rapidly spread to nearby natural areas and crowd out the native plants and as a result, reduce native wildlife habitat.
There are many more tree species that fit into each of these categories. The examples listed above are just the ones that seem to be causing the most concern at this time. If you have lawn trees that you need help diagnosing, you are welcome to send me an email to charles6@purdue.edu with a photo or two of the tree in question and I will see what I can do to help.