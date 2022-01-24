INDIANA — Celebrate the migration of birdlife through the Indiana Dunes region this May 12-15 at the eighth annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, according to information from Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The entire festival program schedule has now been released, featuring over 150 individual trips, programs, and workshops. The event is being organized by the Indiana Audubon and includes both the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park as site hosts.
This year’s four-day festival will include guided field trips and tours to view migrating birds within the dunes area, bird related programs and workshops, live bird of prey presentations, a native plant sale, and special art instructional workshops for both new bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. Evening events include special excursions for owls and whippoorwills and a family friendly “birds and brews” outdoors social event.
Discounted registration for priority Indiana Audubon members begins March 1, with general early-bird registration beginning March 3.
A special Migration Marketplace will occur throughout the festival and include national and local vendors representing bird related products, including optics, field guides, bird feeding, and bird related arts and crafts. Vendor applications are now being taken at indunesbirdingfestival.com.
In addition to the festival website, more information can be obtained at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, located at 1215 N. State Road 49, just south of the intersection of 49 and US 20 in Porter, Indiana.