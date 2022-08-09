Various DNR property-related rule changes took effect on July 20, according to information from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The rule changes affect several activities and include the following:

Stands or blinds (including portable ground blinds) are allowed to be left overnight on DNR properties if the blind or stand is legibly marked with the name, address and phone number of the owner or the owner’s customer identification number issued by the DNR. Please note that it is illegal to erect or hunt from a permanent tree blind on state-owned or state-leased lands. Portable tree stands may be used on state-owned or state-leased lands, and they may be left overnight only from noon Sept. 15 through Jan. 10. Please note that fasteners that penetrate a tree more than 1/2 inch are also prohibited on these lands.

