Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced some important happenings and events.
It’s time to renew your fishing license
Spring is finally here, which for many people means it is time to fish. Before heading out, remember that 2021-2022 fishing licenses expired on March 31. To renew yours for the 2022-2023 season or purchase one for the first time, visit on.IN.gov/INhuntfish or a local retailer. Your participation helps the Division of Fish & Wildlife increase access, create healthier habitats, and provide more rewarding experiences for anglers across the state.
Find fishing tips and videos on our website.
Are you excited to start chasing gobbles?
Spring wild turkey season begins for adult hunters April 27 and continues through May 15. Youth season for spring wild turkey hunting is April 23-24. Hunters need a valid turkey hunting license and game bird habitat stamp to participate.
Find the Where to Hunt Map, regulations, spring harvest data, processing videos, and more on our website.
Standby draws
If you were not successful drawing a reserved hunt spot for the 2022 spring turkey season, there are still opportunities to get out and hunt on Indiana’s public lands. One of those options is standby draws. Here’s how they work:
Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs) often allocate spring turkey hunting opportunities through a reserved hunt draw. Hunters drawn for a reserved hunt must claim their spots daily by a certain time each morning, or that hunting opportunity will be included in the standby draw. Non-reserved hunters who hold a valid turkey hunting license and game bird stamp may sign up for standby draws each morning for a chance at one of the unclaimed spots. Remember, these spots can only be claimed in person, and there is no guarantee there will be openings available. Hunters interested in participating in turkey hunt standby draws should contact the property they wish to hunt for more information regarding draw times and procedures.
May 1 is this year’s first Free Fishing Day
Indiana residents do not need a fishing license to cast a line and get out on the water on these special days. Free fishing days are a great opportunity to relax with family and friends, de-stress, and plan a picnic. There are many free, publicly accessible fishing spots throughout Indiana. Check out the Where to Fish page to find your next favorite fishing hole.
For more go to https://www.in.gov/dnr/