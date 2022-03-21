Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have any money waiting, according to information from Rokita's office.
“Returning unclaimed property to rightful owners is an important part of our mission,” Rokita said. “This green holiday is a perfect time for Hoosiers to try the luck of the Irish and start searching.”
While all states administer unclaimed property programs, Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees this function.
Last year, Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $48 million to Hoosiers.
Here are a few things people might find in their pot of gold: closed bank accounts, court deposits, insurance checks, utility refunds, old paychecks or closed estates.
Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs.
Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division.
So be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family or business.
People can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.