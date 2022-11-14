The Young at Heart ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces a holiday gift basket program for older adults in Fountain County, according to information from the program members.
According to Senior Pastor Greg McDonald, the baskets are intended to brighten the spirits of the recipients.
“Each basket will contain an assortment of non-perishable foods that can not only help ease seniors’ grocery budgets, but also let them know that they are remembered and appreciated,” he stated.
Referrals for the gift baskets can be made through December 2nd by contacting either the church, (765) 798-2350, or the project coordinator, (765) 793-7285. Callers should leave the name, address and phone number of the basket recipient, and their own contact phone number.
Requests will be filled on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Baskets will be ready for distribution between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Limited local basket delivery will be available based on weather. Arrangements for basket pick- ups can be made by contacting either the church or the project coordinator.