The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these Saturday events in September. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EDT), and reservations may be made by calling either the church, (765) 798-2350, or the program coordinator, (765) 793-7285.
Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
September 9 - Food and Film. A breakfast casserole brunch is being served at 11:00 am. The movie Heaven Sent begins at 11:45 am. The film is a funny romantic story about two people in their golden years who find one another with faith and a little help from technology. Cost: $2.00. Location: Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 453 North State Road 341. Reservation deadline: September 6
September 23 - Gifts from the Kitchen. Participants can get an early start with their holiday shopping by making a tasty gift for friends and family. Purdue Extension of Fountain County is the program presenter. Following a sub- sandwich lunch, participants play Pokeno. Cost: $3.00. Location: Attica Public Library, 305 South Perry Street. Reservation deadline: September 20
Note: This event is scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.