HILLSBORO, INDIANA — The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these upcoming Saturday events. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EST), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
January 8th, Ethnic Cooking. Purdue Extension of Benton and Warren Counties helps participants prepare healthy ethnic recipes while learning about the designated host country. Lunch will feature foods from that country. Session One focuses on Greece. International party bingo follows lunch. Cost: $3.00. Location: Senior Apartments, 411 East Jackson, Attica. Reservation deadline: January 5th.
January 22nd, Bald Eagle Appreciation. Purdue Extension of Fountain County shares information about the habits and habitats of these birds, and efforts to preserve them. Lunch features a casserole buffet. Winter Survival Pokeno concludes the event. Cost: $3.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: January 19th.
January 29th, Helping Hands. Young at Heart will be making Valentine cards for residents of the Indiana Veterans’ Home in West Lafayette. Supplies will be furnished, but participants are asked to bring scissors. A complimentary waffle brunch will be served at 11:00 am; card making continues until 1:30 pm. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: January 26th.
Note: Participants should contact the Young at Heart coordinator (765-793-7285) the night before an event to make sure it was not cancelled because of weather.
Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.