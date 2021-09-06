The Fountain & Warren Health Department has announced the September food pantry and mobile food truck schedules for Fountain and Warren counties.
Food pantries will include:
— 9 a.m.- noon Tuesdays, ASK (Area Sharing Kindness) food pantry, 99 Long St., Attica.
— 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays, A Better Way Food Co-op (Warren County residents), 32 N. Monroe St., Williamsport.
— 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Food Pantry, 412 Crockett St., Covington.
— 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Fountain-Warren County Health Department, 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica.
The mobile food trucks will include:
— 1 p.m. Sept. 15, West Lebanon Fire Department, 207 High St., West Lebanon.
— 1 p.m. Sept. 16, Covington First Assembly, 421 Market St., Covington.
— 11 a.m. Sept. 27, Pine Village Christian Church, 207 S. Jefferson St., Pine Village.
— 11 a.m. Sept. 30, ASK (Area Sharing Kindness) food pantry, 99 Long St., Attica.