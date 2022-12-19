Christmas is on the horizon
Everybody is shopping and buying
The streets are decorated from one end to the other
Love is in the wind
Strangers become friends
The people of the world
become sisters and brothers
Hearts are filled
with happiness and thrill
Thank you Jesus
For this wonderful feeling
So when you decorate your tree
For everyone to see
Thank God and Jesus
For your being
God bless the season
and God bless the reason
for this great celebration
The birth of our Jesus
sent from heaven to save us
To give us our salvation
The best gift you can bestow
is a warm hello
praising God and your fellow man
Look to the sky
and know the reasons why
you are part of his plan
And on Christmas Eve
keep the faith you believe
for the entire year
It’s hard to do
I know this to be true
When the world keeps us in fear
Remember, the meek shall inherit the world
So keep your flag unfurled
from sea to shining sea
For when love is in the wind
Evil cannot win
The Lord will keep us free
Happy birthday Jesus
God bless Christmas
God Bless the world
Merry Christmas everyone