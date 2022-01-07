Northern Indiana — An informational meeting will be conducted for current and prospective Circle Around Families program providers servicing Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Pulaski, Jasper, Newton, and Benton counties, according to information provided. The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Aberdeen Manor, located at 216 Ballantrae Street in Valparaiso.
Circle Around Families, a family service program of Geminus Corporation, is a referral-based, cross-system of home-based care for children with emotional and/or behavioral needs. This program designs and implements individualized, case-coordination strategies for the children and their families. The mission is to coordinate services that allow the child and the family improved relationships within the home and community. Geminus Corporation is a member of the Regional Care Group.
“The collaborative approach of the Circle Around Families program helps build upon the natural strengths the child and family already have, increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome,” says Nicholas Neal, vice president of community services at Geminus Corporation.
All steps toward achieving success are established with the agreement of a wraparound team, which centers on the child and focuses on the family. The program obtains necessary services and coordinates care with local support providers.
To attend the informational meeting on Jan. 19 please RSVP by Jan. 13 to Deb Kern at debra.kern@geminus.care or 219-575-7143 to attend. Space is limited to two people per agency. Current providers are required to attend. Prospective providers are strongly encouraged to attend. Visit Geminus.care for more information.