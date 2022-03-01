The Fountain & Warren County Health Department will be the site of the next FW Community Cares Food Pantry.
The event will be at 1 p.m. March 17 at 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica, phone 765-762-3035.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Clients are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the guidelines. Income guidelines (185 percent). Those include: household size of one: $1,986 monthly, $23,828 annually; household size of two: $2,686 monthly, $32,227 annually; household size of three: $3,386 monthly, $40,626 annually; household size of four: $4,086 monthly, $49,025 annually; household size of five: $4,786 monthly, $57,424 annually; household size of six: $5,486 monthly, $65,823 annually. For each additional household member add $700 per month.
The event is sponsored by the Fountain & Warren Health Department and Office of Community and Rural Affairs.