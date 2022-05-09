The Friends of the Veedersburg Public Library had the annual meeting on March 9 at the library, according to information from the group.
Officers for 2022 were elected and they are: President -Sarah Murphy, Vice President — Brianna Sharbaugh, Treasurer — Darla Nine, Secretary — Christy Kruger and Linda Holycross — board of directors.
June 6 will be the first event for the summer reading program. The program for this year is “Oceanography” . The Friends are sponsoring many events for the summer with funds from the Community Foundation Nina Gray endowment. Donations and volunteers are always appreciated for the library events. Anyone can join the Veedersburg Friends of the Library. Most members donate $5 per year.
One of the group’s recent projects is two “little libraries” . The library is a display case with free books for anyone. The group has one near the coin laundry in Veedersburg and one near the parking area on the south side of the Stone Bluff Park. People can leave a book or take a book any time day or night. Normal library hours are: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The public library is located at 408 N. Main.