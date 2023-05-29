The Friends of the Veedersburg Public Library had its annual meeting on March 22, 2023 at the library, according to a news release. Officers for 2023 were elected and they are: President-Hannele Fritz, Vice President-Linda Holycross, Treasurer-Darla Nine, Secretary- Brianna Sharbaugh-Christy Kruger- board of directors.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 19 at 11 am. June 2 from 2-4 will be the kickoff event for the summer reading program, All Together Now. Other scheduled events for June are: "Hedgehog Hannah" on June 23, a Magic Show on June 28, adult crafts and events for all ages will be held all summer long. Call the library for exact dates and times.