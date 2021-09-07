Fountain County Genealogy Society Inc., is conducted Fountain County’s Not So Finest Cemetery Walk.
The event will e from 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 2 and will feature new stories about local deaths that occurred between the 1880s and 1950s based on true facts.
The walk will take place at Covington’s Prescott Cemetery across from Trojan Complex. Free parking will be available at the Complex. Walkers will be required to remain on the dimly lighted driveway and follow the guide through the approximately 50 to 60 minute tour. Groups start approximately every 10 minutes. There is a donation per person. The event is not recommended for young children.