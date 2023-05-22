The Fountain County Genealogy Society will have its annual meeting June 8, according to information provided.
Officers are: Kim Martin, president; Lesa Epperson, vice president; Christy Kruger, treasurer; Rita Jones, secretary; Lesa Epperson, membership secretary.
The society is a non-provide organization with dues of $20 per year that includes a bi-monthly newsletter.
Copies of the minutes of the monthly meeting are available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the research library, 405 Mill Street, Veedersburg, on the corner west of the Veedersburg Public Library.
Meetings are the second Thursday of the month except for December.