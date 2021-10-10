The Fountain County Farm Bureau, Inc. conducted its annual meeting Sept. 28 at the Chatterbox Cafe in Hillsboro, according to information provided.
President Linda Croft called the meeting to order. Pastor Evan Sharbaugh gare the devotions and invocation. Dinner was served by the Chatterbox. Archie Nine led the pledge of allegiance. The minutes of the 2020 meeting were read and approved. Linda Croft was re-elected as president, and Lois Ingalsbe was re-elected as secretary/treasurer. Linda Croft, Archie Nine, and Lois Ingalsbe were elected as voting delegates. Lucas Deel, Carl Paris, and Helen Shaw were elected as alternates.
Helen Shaw reviewed the resolutions that were submitted to the state Indiana Farm Bureau. Local officials, Sheriff Terry Holt, County Highway Supervisor Rusty Peevler, Tim Shumaker and Brenda Hardy, councilman/Wwomen, along with County Historian Carol Freese were given the floor to report on current concerns. U S Senator Mike Braun's staff member, Mark Doud was present and talked on state information. Farm Bureau state officers, Margaret Gladden, District 5 Education and Outreach Coordinator, David Wyeth, District 5 Director, and Emily Dougherty, Regional Manager had remarks for the group. Door prizes were given to Victoria Moore, Carolyn Bowman, and Warner Freese. The meeting was adjourned.