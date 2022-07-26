On the evening of July 12 at the Fountain County 4-H Fair the Fountain County Farm Bureau Inc. sponsored the annual Pet and Hobby Parade at the Fair.
Frankie Mae Alward, daughter of Aaron and Adison Alward, was the grand prize winner with her green pedal car.
Other winners were twins Gavin and Riley Chambers, children of Bryan and Ryan Chambers, with their tractors; Belle Patton, daughter of Ryan and Lily Patton, with her guinea pig and Keith Presley, son of John and Shaylee, Keith the Chicken Wrangler.
Each participant received a prize and candy. Farm Bureau, Inc., sponsored the Pet and Hobby Parade each year.