The Fountain County 4-H Fair will be July 14-20.
The Open Class exhibits will be July 15. Entry will be 9-11 a.m. with judging at 11:30 a.m. Open Class project release is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. July 20.
Fountain County Farm Bureau Inc. is sponsoring the Open Class ribbons.
Entries are open to everyone and participants need not be a Fountain County resident.
All exhibits must have been made since the last 4-H fair except quilts, which must be made within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Fountain County Fair.
Flowers and vegetables should come from the exhibitor’s own garden.
Recipes must accompany all culinary arts entries.
There is a fee charged per entry up to five entires. Unlimited entries may be made after that cap has been reached, but only one entry may be made in each class.
All culinary arts entries will be auctioned at 6 p.m. July 15 in the 4-H building. Proceeds will be used to help pay for Open Class expenses and scholarships.
There will be a first, second and third place winner in each class, with a grand champion and reserve grand champion elected in each division.
Fragile items and quilts will be displayed in as safe a manner as possible. The committee is not responsible for any loss or damage, according to information provided.
Division 1 is Culinary Arts and includes the following classes: angel or sponge cake, all other cakes, cookies- baker’s dozen, yeast rolls, fancy yeast rolls, muffins, quick breads, pies, candy, decorated (baked) cakes, and health conscious.
Division 2 is Food Preservation and includes the following classes: jelly; jam, preserves marmalade, butter; fruits; vegetables; tomatoes/tomato juice; pickles, pickled products, relish; and salsa - fruit or vegetable.
Division 3 is Needlework and consists of the following classes: knitting - hand; knitting - machine; crocheting; counted cross stitch; embroidery - hand; embroidery - machine; needlepoint; miscellaneous needlework.
Division 4 is Sewing and consists of the following classes: children’s clothing - plain; children’s clothing - fancy; adult clothing; formal wear; home decor; miscellaneous sewn items.
Division 5 is quilting and consists of the following classes: bed sized quilts - hand quilted; smaller quilted projects - hand quilted; bed sized quilts - machine quilted; and smaller quilted projects - machine quilted.
Division 6 is art and crafts - painting and drawing and consists of the following classes: paintings on canvas; paintings on other medium; drawings (framed).
Division 7 is photography - amateur and consists of the following classes: one picture (5”x7” or larger, matted or framed, any subject); black and white; color; phone photos (cell, smart, etc.); creative (attach original picture to back of photo); black and white on canvas; color on canvas.
Division 8 is photography - professional and consists of the following classes: black and white; color; creative (attach original picture to back of photo); color; creative; black and white on canvas; color on canvas (attach original picture to back of photo).
Division 9 is miscellaneous arts and crafts and consists of the following classes: latch hook or quick hook; woodcraft (small items); woodcraft (large items: ceramics (stained or glazed); handmade baskets; metal crafts; scrapbooks; holiday decorations; cake decorating; miscellaneous crafts; diamond art; artificial floral arrangement (in a container).
Division 10 is horticulture - flowers and consists of the following classes: (single blossom with foliage in bottle or plain container): rose, marigold, zinnia, daisy, hydrangea, petunia, sunflower; (single stem with multi-blossoms in bottle or plain container): gladiolus, day lily, Asian lily; (any other flower in bottle or plain container): single blossom, multi blossom; (arrangements): dried flowers and/or weeds grown since last year; miniature (not to exceed 6”x6”x6”); cut flowers; wildflowers; combination cut flowers and wild flowers; fruits and/or vegetables; (potted plants with container not to exceed 12” and exhibitors responsible for watering): African violets, ferns, cactus, mixed pot, all other, terrarium; and succulents.
Division 11 is horticulture - vegetables (to be displayed on disposable plates: and consists of the following classes: one each of five different garden vegetables displayed on one plate; five tomatoes on one plate; three cucumbers on one plate; three zucchini on one plate; five onions on one plate; 20 green beans on one plate; five potatoes on one plate; five beets on one plate; five peppers on one plates; one head cabbage; five of any other vegetable on one plate (all same type); largest edible produce: and most unusual formed vegetable.