Fountain Central High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian.
Fountain Central High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian: CHASE MARTIN WITSMAN
Son of BJ and Krista Witsman of Covington, Indiana.
Resume: Valedictorian, Class President, NHS President, Spanish Club President, FCA member, 4-time all bi-county swim, 3-time all-WRC swim.
Plans: Attend Indiana State University to major in Political Science and minor in Business Administration.
Fountain Central High School Class of 2023 Salutatorian: SAMUEL JAY MORRIS
Son of Brent and Donna Morris of Veedersburg, Indiana
High School Resume: Spanish Club for 3 years. Drama Club for 2 years. National Honors Society for 2 years. Science Academic Super Bowl for 2 years. Math Academic Super Bowl for 2 years: team captain for 1 year. Robotics club for 6 years: Head programmer for 5 years -- received control award this
year for first tech challenge.
Graduating with academic honors diploma.
National Indigenous recognition program 2021 - 2022 from college board
National Rural and Small Town recognition program 2021 - 2022 from college board
Future plans: Attend Purdue University for a Major in Electrical Engineering
