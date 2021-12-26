The Fountain Central FFA welding team won the Indiana State FFA Welding Competition.
The FFA welding competition was conducted at the J Everett Light Career Center in Indianapolis on Dec. 4, according to information from the school..
In the Beginning division that is made up of freshmen and sophomores Jaylin Payne placed fifth overall in the state.
In the Advanced Division James Douglas placed eighth and Karson Wolf won the Advanced Division as an individual.
These two students combined placed first as a team in the advanced division, making them State champs! "We are so proud of their hard work," said Adam Miller, Fountain Central FFA Advisor in an email. "Congratulations to our FFA Welding team! A huge shout out to Mr. Curt Williams the welding instructor who helped coach the team!"