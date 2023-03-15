Auction

Lafayette mayor Tony Roswarski and others enjoy the live auction during the 2022 Blue Jean Ball.

Lafayette, IN – Food Finders Food Bank announced today that the food bank will host its 10th annual Blue Jean Ball on Saturday, May 6, according to information provided. The Blue Jean Ball, in partnership with the Purdue University College of Agriculture, and presented by Cargill, the Coffin Family Foundation and Pay Less Super Markets, is the organization’s primary annual fundraising event. The event increases community awareness and raises vital funds to support the food bank’s mission.

“This event is always a great time,” says Kier Crites Muller, President and CEO at Food Finders Food Bank. “Our goal when we conceived the Blue Jean Ball 10 years ago was to create a fun and casual evening that would help us accomplish a very serious task — spreading the word about how many neighbors all around us are facing hunger every day.”

