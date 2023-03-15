Lafayette, IN – Food Finders Food Bank announced today that the food bank will host its 10th annual Blue Jean Ball on Saturday, May 6, according to information provided. The Blue Jean Ball, in partnership with the Purdue University College of Agriculture, and presented by Cargill, the Coffin Family Foundation and Pay Less Super Markets, is the organization’s primary annual fundraising event. The event increases community awareness and raises vital funds to support the food bank’s mission.
“This event is always a great time,” says Kier Crites Muller, President and CEO at Food Finders Food Bank. “Our goal when we conceived the Blue Jean Ball 10 years ago was to create a fun and casual evening that would help us accomplish a very serious task — spreading the word about how many neighbors all around us are facing hunger every day.”
Food Finders distributes more than 12 million pounds of food annually to nearly 74,000 Hoosiers through the combined efforts of 100 partner agencies, meal programs and the food bank’s own direct-service programs: BackPack, Fresh Market, Mobile Pantry, Senior Home Delivery, Education and Resource Coordination.
The annual net impact of the Blue Jean Ball has grown well over 400% since the initial event in 2013. In total, the food bank has raised over $750,000 through this event. Recent proceeds have been used to grow its existing direct-service programs and meet the increased demands from COVID and rising inflation.
Thanks to the generosity of Cargill, the Coffin Family Foundation, Pay Less Super Markets, and several other community sponsors, all ticket and auction proceeds will directly benefit the food bank. The 2022 Blue Jean Ball set a new record by netting nearly $135,000 to support the Food Finders mission.
With harvest-inspired catering by Juniper Spoon, the dinner promises to be a highlight of the event that has become well-known as a light-hearted and fun evening that serves a very serious purpose by helping those among us who may be in need. The popular dress code of donning your best denim and pearls remains the crowd favorite. The evening will once again be hosted by K105 WKOA’s Shamus, who always delivers a few laughs as he keeps the evening moving along. A live, local auctioneer will host the event’s silent and live auctions.
The Blue Jean Ball will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Beck Agricultural Center, located at 4550 US 52 West in West Lafayette. Individual and full-table tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.food-finders.org or by calling the food bank at 765-471-0062.
For more information about the Blue Jean Ball or to learn how you or your business can donate an item or experience to the auction, please visit www.food-finders.org or call, 765-471-0062.
Caption for attached photo: Lafayette mayor Tony Roswarski and others enjoy the live auction during the 2022 Blue Jean Ball.
Since 1981, Food Finders Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, has worked to provide full service programs that meet the nutritional needs of thousands of hungry families in western north-central Indiana. The food bank operates programs to cost-effectively secure donated and purchased food, provide food to families in need, and educate the community about the efficient use of food resources. Food Finders distributes more than 11 million pounds of food annually throughout the 16 counties it serves. For more information or to make a donation, contact Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. at 765-471-0062 or visit www.food-finders.org.