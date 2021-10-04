The annual winter coat give-away in Covington will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (EDT) Oct. 19-22 in the fellowship hall at the First Church of Christ, 615 Fifth
Street, according to information provided.
New and gently used winter coats (adult and children sizes) will be distributed to area residents in need while supplies last. Face masks are required.
Parking is available in the church’s three lots.
Additional Information is available from the coat drive coordinator, (765) 793-7285. The coat give-away is being hosted by the First Church of Christ.