I’m sure by now, we all know we should complete our annual cancer screenings for breast, pelvic, colorectal, lung and skin cancer screening, but have you considered vaccinating your children with the HPV vaccine so their body recognizes this infection and knows how to treat it? That’s how vaccines work. Generally speaking, a weakened strain of the virus/bacteria is injected into the body and the immune system fights it off. This process can take time but the immune system remembers this invasion and the next time the infection is introduced, it knows exactly what to do and eliminates it quickly.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine is 90% effective against certain kinds of cancer.
A 2-dose series starting at the age of 11-12 years of age, or 3 doses if over the age of 15. Once this series is complete, there are NO BOOSTERS needed, not next year or 10 years from now. You are covered for the rest of your life. Per CDC: “HPV infections are so common that nearly all people will get at least one type of HPV at some time in their lives. Most HPV infections go away on their own within 2 years. But sometimes HPV infections will last longer and can cause cancers later in life.”
Please call the Warren County Health Department @ (765)764-5855 to receive your HPV vaccine today.
An Ounce of Prevention is a public health educational resource from the Warren County Health Department. Submit your question to healtheducator@warrencounty.in.gov. Each month we will select one or two questions to highlight and answer in the newspaper and on our Facebook page (Warren County Health Department). Unfortunately, we are not able to answer every question submitted. The questions highlighted here are those that focus on the public health needs of our community.
This resource is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately. No physician-patient relationship is created by this educational post or its use.