Warren County Health Department

I’m sure by now, we all know we should complete our annual cancer screenings for breast, pelvic, colorectal, lung and skin cancer screening, but have you considered vaccinating your children with the HPV vaccine so their body recognizes this infection and knows how to treat it? That’s how vaccines work. Generally speaking, a weakened strain of the virus/bacteria is injected into the body and the immune system fights it off. This process can take time but the immune system remembers this invasion and the next time the infection is introduced, it knows exactly what to do and eliminates it quickly.

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine is 90% effective against certain kinds of cancer.

