Covington Community Foundation will be hosting its 56th semi-annual Family Night on Wednesday, April 19 from 4:30pm – 6:30pm ~ a late afternoon/early evening of great food and family entertainment at the Beef House Banquet Hall.
Kids and adults will be mesmerized by the Forces & Motion Show, according to information from the foundation. Once you see and understand why everything falls down with Sir Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity, you and your family will get excited and curious about natural examples of physics. You will see demonstrations on how inertia is at work with the classic tablecloth pull. The law of motion will steal the show as it is explained using a real-life version of everybody’s favorite video game involving slingshots and irritated birds. The law of action and reactions is showcased using numerous examples including a rocket launch! You will also see physics at work with spinning bicycle wheel tops. and plates on sticks, all involving lots of audience participation.