Ag & Natural Resources Educator
Purdue Extension Benton and Warren Co.
These next 6 weeks are a great time to do lawn care chores that will pay off with a better lawn next spring and summer.
Weed Control — Weeds such as dandelions and plantains are preparing for winter by moving sugars down into their roots. Apply herbicides now and, if everything goes as planned, the herbicide will be moved along with these sugars to the root. You can choose to spot spray or broadcast apply broadleaf herbicides containing some combination of 2,4-D, dicamba and MCPP. Note that if the weeds you are concerned about include some of the tougher to control lawn weeds such as creeping Charlie and wild violets, you will need to also add triclopyr to your herbicide concoction. Now is also a good time to make note of areas of your lawn that are infested with crabgrass. There are herbicides that can selectively kill established crabgrass in a cool season lawn however, a more effective course of action is to note the areas where crabgrass is prevalent and then in April, apply a preemergence crabgrass preventer to these areas.
Fertilizer – Consider applying fertilizer to winterize your lawn. The best time to do this will be late October to early November. You should winterize with a product that contains both nitrogen and potassium in a ratio of roughly 3:1. These products are available at all lawn and garden stores and the label typically suggests application rates of about 1 lb of nitrogen per 1500 square feet of lawn.
Tree Diseases — If any of your trees or bushes have been afflicted with a fungal disease, for example the black tar spots that were prevalent on silver maple and sycamore this year, you should gather the leaves and discard them. For many fungal pathogens, the fallen infected leaves is where the pathogen will overwinter and then re-infect the tree the following spring. So, you need to get rid of these leaves. Burn them, send them to a landfill, whatever you have to do. Just get them away from the affected tree.
Disclaimer — We are all exposed to plenty of pesticides. We should not be making this problem worse by resorting to pesticide use every time we spot an annoying weed or insect around the house. You can have a perfectly fine looking lawn without using pesticides or fertilizer. It is probably best to start with the mindset that you do not want to use pesticides and then make an exception if it absolutely becomes necessary.