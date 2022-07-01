PAXTON – Thirty-four students from 16 Illinois electric and telephone cooperatives joined 1,000 of their peers across the United States in Washington, D.C., recently for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) Youth to Washington Tour, according to information provided.
Three students from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative (EIEC) service territory were selected from a diverse group of applicants to represent their cooperative and enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. from June 17-24 as part of the annual Youth Tour.
The 2022 Youth Tour delegates from Eastern Illini Electric included Riley Klump of Crescent City, Lilly Lahr of Foosland, and Sophia Stierwalt of Sadorus.
The students toured Capitol Hill and met with U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger. They also visited historical and cultural sites including Arlington National Cemetery, the Supreme Court, the White House, a variety of memorials and the U.S. Capitol. Among fun activities the students enjoyed were an assembly of more than 1,000 Youth Tour participants from across the nation and a special farewell event at the Newseum, scheduled to close later this year.
“Youth Tour is a great opportunity that changes these students’ lives,” says Bob Hunzinger, EIEC President/CEO. “This experience helps prepare them for their futures. After touring our nation’s capital, meeting congressional representatives, and learning firsthand how our government works, they return home with valuable knowledge and memories that will last a lifetime.”
Since 1964, the nation’s cooperative electric utilities have sponsored more than 60,000 high school students to visit Washington, D.C., talk one-on-one with their U.S. congressional delegations and learn from energy and grassroots government education sessions. NRECA is the national service organization representing the nation’s more than 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperatives, which provide service to 42 million consumer-members in 47 states.
Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative provides electricity to over 11,500 households and businesses throughout 10 counties in East Central Illinois. Eastern Illini maintains over 4,500 miles of line, and distributes electricity from Prairie Power, Inc., a generation and transmission cooperative based in Springfield, IL. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Eastern Illini is owned by the members it serves and is committed to providing safe, reliable energy solutions and exceptional service.