The Covington Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Dr. Robert E. & Marceline Dicks Indiana State Medical School Scholarship Fund.
According to information from the foundation, the scholarship has been established by Bob and Marcey Dicks, both graduates of Covington Community High School, and have strong family ties to the Covington area. Both are graduates of Indiana colleges. Bob went on to graduate from I. U. School of Medicine in 1969. He continued his medical training doing his internship & residency in the state following which he served two years in the United States Army Medical Corp. After discharge he returned to Indiana to practice medicine & teach future doctors for over 40 years. The purpose of the scholarship is to cover the cost of one year tuition to medical school. The applicant(s) must have attended Covington High School for four consecutive academic school years and be accepted as a full-time student at an accredited State of Indiana medical school and be in good academic standing. Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, states “This is a very generous gift that will benefit future graduates of Covington High School who want to devote their career to the medical profession.”
Contributions to this fund are tax deductible and can be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Covington Community Foundation, ATTN: Dr. Robert E. & Marceline Dicks Indiana State Medical School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932-0175.