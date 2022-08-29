Donations of new and gently used winter coats (adult and children’s sizes), gloves and hats are being sought for the 16th annual Coats for Families community give-away next month in Hillsboro.
Donations may be dropped off between September 19th and 30th at the following locations during regular business hours:
Chatterbox Café, 115 East Main Street, Hillsboro
Dollar General - Market, 1100 East Second Street, Veedersburg
Giggles- N - Grins Daycare, 1803 East College Street, Crawfordsville
Highway 341 Country Café, 3882 South Highway 341, Wallace
Hillsboro Utility Office, 104 West Main Street, Hillsboro
Hillsboro Nazarene Church (front entrance), 453 South State Road 341, Hillsboro
Kingman Public Library, 123 West State Street, Kingman
The Fountain Trust Company, 206 South Main Street, Mellott
Veedersburg Public Library, 408 North Main, Veedersburg
A coat collection day is also scheduled September 30th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Southeast Fountain Junior/Senior High School’s homecoming football game.
Coats will be distributed to area residents in need on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last Oct. 15, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (EDT), at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 453 South State Road 341.
The coat give-away is being hosted by the church. Additional information is available at the church office, (765) 798-2350, and from the coat drive coordinator, (765) 918-8114.