Anyone interested in becoming an Indiana conservation officer is encouraged to attend a recruiting event that DNR Law Enforcement’s District 3 will host in Fountain County, according to DNR.
The event will be at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Fountain County Fairgrounds at 476 U.S. 136, Veedersburg.
District 3, located in west-central Indiana, includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties.
The event will cover the critical portions of the 2022 Indiana Conservation Officers hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer, preparation for the written exam and core values training, and physical agility testing requirements. Participation in the event does not guarantee participants a position.
To see if you qualify and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.
Questions regarding the event should be directed to Sgt. Blaine Gillan, 765-427-8338, bgillan@dnr.IN.gov.