CRAWFORDSVILLE, INDIANA– The Crawfordsville Board of Works recently approved the Crawfordsville Fire Department’s (CFD) donation of surplus fire gear to fire departments in Kentucky who were affected by the devastating tornadoes that took place earlier this month, according to information from the city.
“This was a team effort by CFD, Crawfordsville Professional Firefighters Local 4143, Mayor Todd Barton, Crawfordsville Board of Works and Montgomery County EMA. Because of this, we were able to move quickly and get these supplies where they needed to go,” said Crawfordsville Fire Department Chief Scott Busenbark. “Fire departments in Kentucky are hurting, and this is just a small effort to try and support them with the equipment we have available.”
Some fire departments in Kentucky were severely damaged or destroyed completely, losing vital equipment and fire trucks to the storms.
The gear will be sent down with food, clothing and essential tool donations from the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency. The CFD donation will include loose equipment like axes, flashlights and picks, and three sets of protective clothing gear. The gear will be boxed by the Crawfordsville Professional Firefighters Local 4143 before shipping.