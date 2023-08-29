The Covington, Southeast Fountain, Attica, and Vermillion County Community Foundations combined their efforts to award the Covington Youth Soccer League (CYSL) with a $46,793.66 grant for updates to the soccer facilities located at the Covington City Park. These upgrades will take place over the next three years and will include improvements to the soccer fields, restrooms, and concession stand, according to information provided.
The first upgrades that will take place will be replacing scoreboards, installing a new chain link fence between fields, purchasing two iPads with stands that will be used for concession stand transactions and in person sign ups, and building a new concession stand/storage building. The Covington Youth Soccer League has served Fountain and Vermillion County communities for over 35 years and is continuing to grow. The season runs from August-October of each year, with games played on every Saturday.
Dale White, CEO of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, says “It is a privilege to work with such a great group of volunteers that truly care about the youth involved in their program. These improvements will provide a safe and exciting environment for our kids to develop their soccer and social skills for years to come.”
Western Indiana Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Fountain and Vermillion County, Indiana.