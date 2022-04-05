Beginning on April 4 and ending on April 14, the National Honor Society of Covington High School will be partnering with Attica, Seeger, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, North Vermillion, and South Vermillion to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children and refugees, according to information from the school.
All proceeds collected will be sent to UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund). Donations can be made online at https://unicefusa.donorsupport.co/-/NSVERALT or in person at Juli’s Java, House with the Lions Antiques, Agave Azul, and Overpass Pizza in Covington. Any contributions would be greatly appreciated. Help make a difference!”