Covington Nursery School will celebrate its Annual Halloween 5K/10K walk/run at 9 a.m. Oct. 28.
This fundraiser will take place on the Covington Circle Trail. The course is an out and back starting and ending in the Covington City Park by the soccer field. The event is a fun, yet competitive, chip timed race. It is family friendly encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all ages. Costumes are encouraged, according to information provided.
Register online using the new website: covingtonnurseryschool5k10k.itsyourrace.com/register. Costs for race are divided into categories: Individual 5K, Group 5K (5 or more), Individual 10K, Group 10K (5 or more), Child Age 0-10, $5 discount for Senior Citizen 65+, $5 price increase on race day.
Covington Nursery School, a non-profit organization, has been providing early childhood education to 3 and 4 year olds since 1974. The school depends solely on low cost tuition and fundraisers. For more information or if you would like a paper registration, find the race on Facebook or call Jenny at 765-413-0063.