Covington Nursery School plans 10th Annual Halloween 5K/10K

Covington Nursery School will celebrate its 10th Annual Halloween 5K/10K walk/run on October 29, 2022 at 9 a.m., according to information from the school. This fundraiser will take place on the Covington Circle Trail. The course is an out and back starting and ending in the Covington City Park by the soccer field. The event is a fun, yet competitive, chip timed race. It is family friendly encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all ages. Costumes are encouraged.

