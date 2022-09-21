Covington Nursery School plans 10th Annual Halloween 5K/10K
Covington Nursery School will celebrate its 10th Annual Halloween 5K/10K walk/run on October 29, 2022 at 9 a.m., according to information from the school. This fundraiser will take place on the Covington Circle Trail. The course is an out and back starting and ending in the Covington City Park by the soccer field. The event is a fun, yet competitive, chip timed race. It is family friendly encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all ages. Costumes are encouraged.
Registration forms can be found at CentreBank, The Fountain Trust Company, Covington Public Library, and Max Fitness or register online using our new website: covingtonnurseryschool5k10k.itsyourrace.com/register. There are costs for the race for Individual 5K , Group 5K (5 or more), Individual 10K Group 10K (5 or more), Child Age 0-10 Free or a cost with shirt. There is a discount for Senior Citizen 65+ and a price increase on race day.
Covington Nursery School, a non-profit organization, has been providing early childhood education to 3 and 4 year olds since 1974. The school depends solely on low cost tuition and fundraisers. For more information find the race on facebook https://www.facebook.com/Halloween5k10k or call Jenny at 765-413-0063.