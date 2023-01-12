The second quarter Covington Middle School honor roll has been announced. Those students include:
Sixth Grade
Distinguished
Brooke Bealer, Lauren Hardy, Alexia Lustig, Annelise Redman, Emilee Rice, Michael Wheeling, Zane Whittington
Honor Roll
Easton Alexander, Lillian Anderson, Easton Cadman, Ashlyn Coffing, Bentley Hall, Filly Luke, Taylor Martin, Bentlee Nesbitt, Colton Pettit, Brody Salts, Kolton Swaby, Alyssa Vickery, Carter Wolf
Seventh Grade
Distinguished
Malah Bridwell, Piper Ferguson, Salym Flynn, Logan Hauck, Kyndall Murray, Michael Norton, Haley Rottmann, Remi Strawser
Honor Roll
Kaitlin Adkins, Lyla Badger, Sierra Bennett, Taryn Cates, Rowan Crippin, Ethan Dodd, Brody Edwards, Norah Freeman, Nicole Gerling, Fulton Goeppner, Davyn Green, Kinlee Grubbs, Madison Holycross, Preslei Lazzell, Rosel Lothschuetz, Zaydin Marcinko, Luke Nemecz, Marquess Osborn, Alexus Peaslee, Julian Pickett, Sophia Scott-Musa, Grayson Vedder, Addison Wade
Eighth Grade
Distinguished
Reagan Bealer, Thomas Britt, Audie Burchett, Naomi DeRosier, Alainee Hoaks, Allie Hunt, Gabrielle Lewis, Connor Maertens, Dylan McLain, Emma Poll, Brooke Rottmann, Nathanael Webster, Chloe Whittington, Andrew Wright, Grace Young
Honor Roll
Aaron Asbury, Breanna Batley, Beau Bishop, Emma Cales, Lillian Cook, Peyton Cornell, Karlee Drollinger, Whitney Fairchild, Braxton Grubbs, Gavin Guthrie, Claire Jacobs, Bryson Jeffrey, Creux Rieman, Cooper Stalcup, Ava Stein, Zachary Stump