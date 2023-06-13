Covington Middle School Honor Roll – 2nd Semester
6th Grade – Distinguished
Covington Middle School Honor Roll – 2nd Semester
6th Grade – Distinguished
Brooke Bealer
Alexia Lustig
Annelise Redman
Emilee Rice
Alyssa Vickery
Michael Wheeling
Zane Whittington
6th Grade – Honor Roll
Lillian Anderson
Ashlyn Coffing
Lauren Hardy
Taylor Martin
Rowen Poer
Brody Salts
Kolton Swaby
Covington Middle School Honor Roll – 2nd Semester
7th Grade – Distinguished
Malah Bridwell
Rowan Crippin
Brody Edwards
Piper Ferguson
Salym Flynn
Fulton Goeppner
Kinlee Grubbs
Logan Hauck
Kyndall Murray
Luke Nemecz
Michael Norton
Haley Rottmann
Remi Strawser
7th Grade – Honor Roll
Kaitlin Adkins
Lyla Badger
Sierra Bennett
Taryn Cates
Norah Freeman
Nicole Gerling
Jordan Grace
Davyn Green
Chase Johnson
Preslei Lazzell
Rosel Lothschuetz
Marquess Osborn
Alexus Peaslee
Julian Pickett
Sophia Scott-Musa
Grayson Vedder
Addison Wade
Kira Whiteman
Gavin Zeigler
Covington Middle School Honor Roll – 2nd Semester
8th Grade – Distinguished
Reagan Bealer
Thomas Britt
Audie Burchett
Naomi DeRosier
Alainee Hoaks
Allie Hunt
Gabrielle Lewis
Connor Maertens
Dylan McLain
Emma Poll
Brooke Rottmann
Zachary Stump
Nathanael Webster
Chloe Whittington
Andrew Wright
Grace Young
8th Grade – Honor Roll
Breanna Batley
Beau Bishop
Emma Cales
Lillian Cook
Peyton Cornell
Karlee Drollinger
Whitney Fairchild
Gavin Guthrie
Claire Jacobs
Bryson Jeffrey
Rally Keller
Creux Rieman
Cooper Stalcup
Ava Stein
