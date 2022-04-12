Covington Community Foundation will be hosting its 54th semi-annual Family Night on Wednesday, April 20 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm ~ a late afternoon/early evening of great food and family entertainment at the Beef House Banquet Hall. , according to information from the foundation.
The the community foundation brings the public CR Ryan Master Magician & Sons, the only professional father-sons magic show in the State of Indiana. This show is family friendly and promises to be fun and exciting for everyone involved.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at 135 S. Stringtown Rd., Covington or call (765) 793-0702. Tickets are for adults and children are free. Seating is limited for this event.