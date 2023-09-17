Covington Community Foundation will be hosting its 57th annual Family Night from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 11.
“STEAM In the National Parks,” an interactive presentation put on by Expeditions in Education, will engage children and adults with a variety of activities that encourage creativity and problem solving. Dr. Drizzle will take participants on an adventure to different National Parks to solve STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) inspired puzzles that will allow your imagination and engineering skills to be put to the test, according to information provided.
Enjoy dinner and a show with the Covington Community Foundation. Tickets must be purchased in advance at 135 S. Stringtown Rd., Covington or by calling (765) 793-0702, ext. 8. Tickets are for adults and children are FREE. Seating is limited for this event.
Western Indiana Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Fountain and Vermillion County, Indiana.