Because of a $1,000 grant from the Covington Community Foundation, in partnership with the Covington 4th of July Celebration Group and the Covington Apple Fest Queen Committees, the annual Covington Easter Egg Hunt will be making a comeback at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the Covington City Park, according to information from the foundation.
Amy Thompson, Coordinator of the Covington 4th of July & Covington Apple Fest Pageant Committee says, “This event was traditionally held at the Covington VFW for many years. Since the VFW is not available to host the event this year due to the building burning down in August, we have received permission to host the event at the Covington City Park. This event is needed in the community for the children to once again experience the joy and fun of hunting Easter eggs. This event will be another great way of bringing residents of Covington and Fountain County together.” Covington Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Covington, Indiana.