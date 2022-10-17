COVINGTON, INDIANA — The Covington Community Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $20,000 to two local organizations.
The awards include:
COVINGTON, INDIANA — The Covington Community Foundation is pleased to announce the awarding of $20,000 to two local organizations.
The awards include:
$10,000 to the Covington Music Boosters for a variety of new equipment in the concession stand at the Trojan Sports Complex, including stainless steel tables, dual chili/cheese dispenser, iPad and terminal for mobile point of sale, anti-fatigue mats, and high velocity fans.
$10,000 for start-up costs for a faculty/staff child care facility to assist Covington School Corporation employees with child-rearing responsibilities and to support them in participating successfully in teaching and providing service to the community.
Dale White, CEO of the community foundation states, “These two organizations play a value role in improving the life of Covington student and citizens. It’s a pleasure for the foundation to continue to encourage them for all their worthwhile efforts.”
The Covington Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Covington.
