The annual Fall Luncheon and Bake Sale sponsored by the Covington United Methodist Women will be Nov. 4 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the church, 419 Washington Street, Covington.
Prepared and served by the ladies of the church, the dinner has become a local tradition, according to information provided. The menu consists of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mock cranberry jello salad, roll and butter, dessert and drink. Pickup and carry out dinners are available and can be pre-ordered. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling Cheryl Berger, 765-585-3484 or texting the church at 765-793-2007. A member of the women’s group will return your call quickly.