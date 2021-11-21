Covington Christian School is the recipient of a $4,965 donation from the Covington Community Foundation for the book vending machine project, according to information from the foundation.
Justin Wilderman, Covington Christian School administrator, said, “We want to provide a fun way to motivate our students to read by giving them the opportunity to "purchase" books from a book vending machine. Improving reading skills is critical for student academic success so we feel that anything that gets students excited to get books can only help in the long term.
"Students will have opportunities to earn a token to be used in the machine to dispense a book of their choosing. We plan to stock the machine with a wide variety of books for all grade levels served at CCS (K3- 8th grade). We feel as though this will be a fun way to motivate students to want to get books and ultimately to read more books. In turn, students will develop their English/language arts skills which will help them for the rest of their lives.”
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, “Covington Christian School has served Fountain County and its surrounding communities for over 40 years. Assisting them with the book vending machine project is just one small way that we can say “thank you” and encourage them to serve Fountain County for another 40 years.”
Covington Community Foundation, established in 1990, seeks to better the Covington area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.