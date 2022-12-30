The Covington Business Association will be sponsoring a Home and Garden Expo from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. April 1 at the Fountain County Fairgrounds, inside the Expo Building. Outside vendor spaces will be available as well for businesses interested in displaying lawn and garden equipment as well as farm equipment.
Applications are now being accepted for businesses who would like to participate, according to information from organizers. There are a limited number of booth spaces available so businesses are encouraged to get signed up early. For those who are Covington Business Association members, it is free to participate. For all other businesses, a fee will be charged. Contact Amy Thompson at amyjothompson18@gmail.com to receive a vendor form. For more information contact Doug Wallace at 765-299-1141.