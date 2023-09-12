The CBA and Scholarship Committee would like to congratulate Elizabeth Hackney and Sunny Wilderman as they are each a recipient of the 2023 CBA Scholarship. The awardees were presented their scholarship at the August CBA meeting, according to information provided.
A little about the recipients:
Sunny and her husband Justin have three fantastic kids, Oliver (17), Liam (16), and Eliza (13). They have been residents of Covington for 15 years. This is her 8th year teaching and is just as inspired as her first year in the classroom. Sunny is passionate about pouring into the lives of children and partnering with families in education. She has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University, a master’s degree from Lincoln Christian University, and is currently enrolled at Taylor University. When she is not busy in the classroom Sunny enjoys spending time with her family, going for a run, tending to her plants, or reading a good book.
Elizabeth Hackney is currently a student at Indiana Wesleyan University. Elizabeth is a Marriage and Family Intern at Happy, Joyous, and Free Life Coaching located in Covington, Indiana under the supervision of Tim Grzeskiewicz. Elizabeth has a passion for helping others and continuing to help the community. Elizabeth and her family plan to stay in Fountain County after earning her master's degree this year.