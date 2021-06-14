The Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain community foundations have recently awarded $6,000 in grants to support Fountain County summer park programs, according to information from the foundations.
The Attica Summer Park Program received $1,000 from the Attica Community Foundation. Southeast Fountain Community Foundation provided $2,000 to the Veedersburg Summer Park Program. And the Covington Summer Park Program received $3,000 from the Covington Community Foundation. Daily activities include art projects, science activities, table games, exercises, sports, swimming in the town pool, playground time, guest speakers, anti-bullying projects, anti-smoking and drug use prevention events, community service projects, snacks and such much more.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “Summer camp is important because it offers a structured opportunity for children to grow. Kids go from home to school to extracurriculars, with each environment contributing to their development. Summer camp, then, is another unique venue for growth, allowing kids to become independent and self-confident, while socializing and making new friends, and even learning new skills.” The Western Indiana Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Fountain and Vermillion County.