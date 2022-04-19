The Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the The Strawser Family & Jim & Wanda Clawson Scholarship Fund by Jim Clawson on behalf of the Strawser Family including Dale M. & Gladys (Jones) Strawser; Wilma (Strawser) Hybarger; Donald Strawser; Robert D. Strawser; and Jim & Wanda (Strawser) Clawson, according to information from the foundaiton.
The purpose of the scholarship is to provide tuition payments for graduates of Covington, Attica, or Fountain Central High School who have been accepted as a full-time student at any two-year or four-year public college or university in the United States. Several criteria will be taking into consideration when selection recipients including financial need, school and/or work activities, community/volunteer service, and academic performance. One scholarship will be awarded annually with the first scholarship recipient being announced in May 2023.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “The Clawson family has made a very generous contribution to establish this fund. Fountain County youth are going to benefit greatly from this fund for generations to come.” Contributions may be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Covington Community Foundation, Attn: The Strawser Family & Jim & Wanda Clawson Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.
Covington Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Covington, Indiana. * Picture * Jim & Wanda Clawson