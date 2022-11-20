Plans are in place for the Community Christmas Concert being hosted at the Covington United Methodist Church at 419 Washington Street on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM (Indiana time), according to information provided.
Funding for the concert is being provided by grants from The National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Federation and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. There is no admission charge. A free will offering will be received with donations assisting with concert costs and supporting local missions. The concert will be followed by a reception for all attending.
Take some time during the busy holiday season to relax and celebrate the season with the featured performers The Burchfield Brothers from Nashville, Tennessee. The duo has performed at Branson, Missouri and are a part of the annual Smoky Mountain Christmas Show at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. To their laurels are a nomination for a Dove Award for outstanding instrumental CD of the year. Growing up in the Smoky Mountains with musical parents that ranged from bluegrass to classical, their performance has evolved into a combination of music, story-telling and comedy as each plays off the other in a way that’s entertaining and capitvating. At age 18, Jon was part of the back up band for Roy Clark. Later the duo was encouraged by the most famous musician in Tennessee, Roy Acuff. Their musical repertoire ranges from Appalachian to Classical, from Jazz to Renaissance as well as Praise, Worship and Gospel.
The Burchfield’s instrumentation includes classical guitar, Irish whistles, recorder and the Mallet-Kat, a midi-marimba that provides thousands of options to create a full orchestra sound. Jon and Ben make music that inspires the soul. A special treat is that Ben is also a whistler. Prime timers will love the music while young people will be inspired by the arrangements and intrigued with the instrumentation.
The evening’s concert will open with a Handbell Choir. The choir was formed a little over three years ago by the Covington United Methodist Church and then pastor Mason Shambach. It consists of 3 octaves of bells as well as tone chimes played by twelve ringers. Gay Talbert, director, was recruited by Shambach and is experienced having worked with the Bell Choir at St Luke’s in Indianapolis and also a handbell choir that she directs during the time she winters in Texas.