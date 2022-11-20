Plans are in place for the Community Christmas Concert being hosted at the Covington United Methodist Church at 419 Washington Street on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM (Indiana time), according to information provided. 

Funding for the concert is being provided by grants from The National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Federation and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. There is no admission charge. A free will offering will be received with donations assisting with concert costs and supporting local missions. The concert will be followed by a reception for all attending.

Trending Food Videos